First-of-its-kind Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani in capital from Feb 3 to 5

Talks on richness of the Odia language and literature from ancient period and its relevance in future will be held during the conference.

Published: 03rd January 2024 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2024 12:22 PM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The three-day-long, first-of-its-kind ‘Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani’ will be held in Bhubaneswar from February 3 to February 5. The decision to organise the international conference to promote the Odia language was taken at a meeting of the heritage cabinet on December 19.

Taking a keen interest in the success of the conference, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has asked the Odia Language, Literature and Culture department to coordinate with other departments for organising the mega event. This conference aims to promote the Odia language in the state and outside, including foreign countries.

Eminent linguists and language experts of national and international repute will attend this conference and present their papers. Talks on richness of the Odia language and literature from ancient period and its relevance in future will be held during the conference.

Discussion on development of Odia language through the ages will also be held. Students will take part in the conference and special emphasis will be given to popularise Odia language amongst youngsters to enhance their love of the mother tongue.

Different universities and educational institutions in Odisha will hold their respective programmes to promote Odia. The Odia language conferences will also be held at the State, national, and international levels.

