Utkal University of Culture to start course on Odia culture

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odias settled abroad will soon get an opportunity to learn about Odia culture through a certificate course. The Utkal University of Culture is planning to launch an online certificate course on ‘Odia Culture’ in the current academic year of 2023-24.

Vice-chancellor of the university Prasan Kumar Swain said it is being planned as a six-month certificate course designed as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. The course will deal with subjects like Jagannath culture, Odia festivals and feasts, literature and heritage, among other things. Both admissions and teaching-learning will be done virtually during weekends. At the end of the course, certificates will be provided to those who pursue the course.

“The course is aimed at NROs who have been settled in another country or are temporarily residing there. We have noticed a lot of interest among them in learning about Odia culture. This short-term course is aimed at them and would provide the NROs with a basic understanding of various aspects of Odia culture,” he informed. The minimum qualification for pursuing the course would be matriculation and Odia reading and writing skills.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: Odias settled abroad will soon get an opportunity to learn about Odia culture through a certificate course. The Utkal University of Culture is planning to launch an online certificate course on ‘Odia Culture’ in the current academic year of 2023-24. Vice-chancellor of the university Prasan Kumar Swain said it is being planned as a six-month certificate course designed as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. The course will deal with subjects like Jagannath culture, Odia festivals and feasts, literature and heritage, among other things. Both admissions and teaching-learning will be done virtually during weekends. At the end of the course, certificates will be provided to those who pursue the course. “The course is aimed at NROs who have been settled in another country or are temporarily residing there. We have noticed a lot of interest among them in learning about Odia culture. This short-term course is aimed at them and would provide the NROs with a basic understanding of various aspects of Odia culture,” he informed. The minimum qualification for pursuing the course would be matriculation and Odia reading and writing skills.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp