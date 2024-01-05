Chilika records marginal rise in bird count

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chilika Lake recorded a marginal rise in bird count this year as the largest brackish water lagoon of Asia hosted around 11.37 lakh winged guests in the current winter season against 11.32 lakh in the previous season, revealed the annual water bird status survey 2024 on Thursday.

The number of migratory bird species that congregated at the lagoon this year also recorded a slight increase as the figure rose from 105 in 2023 to 108 in 2024. Nalabana recorded a congregation of a total 3,42,897 birds, 4,383 more than the previous year.

The annual headcount exercise jointly carried out by the Chilika Development Authority (CDA), State Wildlife Organisation and Bombay Natural History Society (BHNS) recorded a congregation of a total 11,37,759 birds of 187 different species which included 10,98,813 migratory birds of 108 species and 38,946 birds of the wetland-dependent species.

The number of these feathered guests flocked to the wetland last year was 11,31,929 birds of 184 species. This included 10,93,049 birds of 105 migratory species and 38,880 birds of 79 wetland-dependent species.

