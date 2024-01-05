Odisha truck drivers threaten stir against the new hit-and-run law

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Driver Mahasangha has threatened to launch a statewide strike against the new hit-and-run law.

“We will submit memorandums to all collectors and SPs on Friday against the new penal provision for hit-and-run cases. The strike will be intensified across the state from Saturday onwards,” said the association’s treasurer, Aditya Prasad Behera.

The association claimed that around 5 lakh drivers in the state who are its members will all be part of the statewide agitation.

The new hit-and-run law, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, was introduced to curb road accidents and fatalities arising out of them across the country.

The law imposes stricter penalties for hit-and-run cases, with up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 7 lakh.

