Odisha logs six new Covid cases in 24 hours

Published: 06th January 2024 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state logged six more new Covid cases in the last 24 hours pushing the tally to 35 so far this season. This is the highest single-day spike as only one case was announced on Thursday.

Health department sources said the fresh cases were found across four districts from among 500 samples tested during the period. All  Covid positive cases are in home isolation and under treatment.

The teams at the district level have been asked to verify their travel history and go for contact tracing if any of them had recently visited the states where cases are more.

Health experts, however, said the detection of cases would be more if testing is targeted properly and stepped up. The daily test positivity rate that had shot up to 1.7 per cent on Monday has dropped to around one per cent now.

