Supply of LPG hit following drivers’ strike against new hit-and-run law

PARADIP: The ongoing drivers’ strike against the new hit-and-run law has brought the export of petroleum products including LPG from IOCL’s Paradip Refinery to Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC), to a grinding halt.

As per sources, Paradip Refinery exports around 40 to 50 LPG bullets to NOC regularly.

However following the strike, disgruntled drivers have staged demonstration at several locations including Zero Point and Atharbanki, disrupting export of petroleum, oils and lubricants (POL) and LPG to several areas, particularly Nepal.

General secretary of the Petroleum Products Handling and Carriers Employees Union Surendra Dalabehera said the supply of petroleum products from three depots of IOCL, BPCL and HPCL has been disrupted as drivers of nearly 1,200 oil tankers have taken part in the strike.

“Although our association has not stopped supply of LPG and POL, the ongoing stir at various locations along the national and state highways has affected their transportation particularly to Nepal,” he added.

Expressing concern, general manager of LPG terminal (marketing) of IOCL Rabindra Nath Barik said nearly 40 to 50 bullets containing around 800 metric tonne of LPG are supplied to NOC daily.

“The situation will worsen if the strike continues,” he said adding, the district administration and police have been appealed to intervene into the matter and ensure smooth transportation of fuels at the earliest.

