Depts asked to publish roster for 4 per cent reservation for PwDs in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While the roster for a minimum four per cent reservation for differently-abled persons in various posts of the state government is yet to be notified, the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department on Sunday asked all departments and their heads to ensure it at the earliest.

Issuing a notification to this effect, the SSEPD department underlined that under section 34 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2015, the departments are required to appoint differently-abled persons to not less than four per cent of the total vacancies in the cadre strength in each group of posts.

The state government had in 2021 also published resolution for the same mandating each government establishment to maintain group-wise separate vacancy based 100-point roster register to determine not less than four per cent reservation for the persons with benchmark disabilities.

Sources in the SSEPD department said in August 2023, the Orissa High Court had also directed the state government to come up with the list of posts reserved for PwDs in all government departments, in three months.

The division bench hearing the PIL in this regard had also ordered that after the roster is published, vacancies that will be available to be filled up by the PWDs, should be filled up within the next six months without fail.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR: While the roster for a minimum four per cent reservation for differently-abled persons in various posts of the state government is yet to be notified, the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department on Sunday asked all departments and their heads to ensure it at the earliest. Issuing a notification to this effect, the SSEPD department underlined that under section 34 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2015, the departments are required to appoint differently-abled persons to not less than four per cent of the total vacancies in the cadre strength in each group of posts. The state government had in 2021 also published resolution for the same mandating each government establishment to maintain group-wise separate vacancy based 100-point roster register to determine not less than four per cent reservation for the persons with benchmark disabilities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources in the SSEPD department said in August 2023, the Orissa High Court had also directed the state government to come up with the list of posts reserved for PwDs in all government departments, in three months. The division bench hearing the PIL in this regard had also ordered that after the roster is published, vacancies that will be available to be filled up by the PWDs, should be filled up within the next six months without fail. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp