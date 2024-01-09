IIT-BBS signs MoUs with international varsities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Indian Institute of Technology, Bhubaneswar (IIT-Bhubaneswar) has signed MoUs with three international universities for collaboration in teaching and research.

The three international universities are Plovdiv University or Paisii Hilendarski of Bulgaria, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, and Jahangirnagar University of Bangladesh. Director of IIT-Bhubaneswar Shreepad Karmalkar signed the MoU with Prof Rumen Mladenov Rector of Plovdiv University whereas dean (international relations) Prasant Kumar Sahu signed the MoUs with Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, represented by Jarez Miah and Jahangirnagar University of Bangladesh, represented by M Shamim Kaiser.

Speaking on the international collaborations, Karmalkar said the three MoUs aim at development of a collaborative relationship in academics and research through various joint projects and faculty exchange. The MoUs were signed in the presence of the deans and faculty of IIT-Bhubaneswar during the visit of around 40 delegates from different universities and institutions to the institute.

