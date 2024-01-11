Woman Maoist carrying Rs1 lakh reward surrenders

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI : A woman cadre of the banned CPI (Maoist) carrying cash reward of Rs1 lakh on her head surrendered before Malkangiri police on Wednesday.

Twenty-year-old Ungi Madvi alias Rosni was an active member of Mahupadar local organising squad in Kanger Ghati area of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC).

A native of Pitadaba village within Katekalyan police limits in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, Rosni joined the banned outfit in 2016 and was active in Malkangiri for the last eight years. She was involved in around 38-39 violent incidents including IED blasts and laying ambush. Odisha government had announced a cash reward of `1 lakh on her, Malkangiri SP Nitesh Wadhwani told mediapersons here.

The development activities undertaken by the state government across Malkangiri impressed Rosni to join the mainstream. The disillusioned Maoist cadre was aspiring to surrender since long but not allowed by the senior leaders who forcefully made her to perform crucial duties, said Wadhwani.

In a release, the police said establishment of BSF Company Operating Bases at Mahupadar, Temurpalli and Kartanpalli, which created a peaceful and secure environment in Tulsi Pahad area, also led her to surrender.

Rosni will be properly rehabilitated and given monetary assistance as per the Surrender and Rehabilitation Scheme of the state government. She will also get financial assistance for building house, pursuing studies besides trade and vocational training of her choice, the release added.

In the last two years, over 21 active Maoist cadres have surrendered in Malkangiri district.

