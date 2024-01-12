Man kills five-year-old boy in front of father, chops off limbs in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/UMERKOTE: In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly murdered a five-year-old boy in front of his father by smashing his head with a rock at Mendra village in Nabarangpur district on Thursday morning.

The accused used the same rock to sever the victim’s hand and leg which he carried with him as he fled the spot. The accused Jal Santa (25) of Mendra village committed the gruesome murder of the minor Chandan Pujari near a Shiv temple within Dabugaon police limits. The victim’s father, Sanadhar Pujari, is a priest in the temple located atop a hill.

Police said Santa arrived near the temple and threatened Pujari that he would kill him and his son. The child was standing near his father and the accused first attacked him with a rock. Pujari became unconscious on witnessing the brutal murder of his son right in front of his eyes. After regaining consciousness, he complained to the Dabugaon police station. The police launched a search operation and nabbed Santa within a few hours after he committed the heinous crime.

“The accused had taken away the boy’s hand and leg with him after severing them. The body parts were recovered and the culprit has been detained. He has not been consistent during questioning,” said Nabarangpur SP Rohit Verma. He reportedly told the investigators he was furious as Pujari used to glare at him.

“The locals were questioned to find out whether the accused is suffering from any mental health issues but nothing concrete was established. Pujari neither had any personal enmity nor any land dispute with him. A thorough investigation has been launched to ascertain the motive behind the murder,” said Verma.

Sources said Pujari’s day started with his usual routine of performing rituals at the temple. Two villagers had accompanied him to the temple on the day. After a while, Chandan requested his family members to take him to his father. The victim’s grandfather then took him to Pujari who was at the temple. The minor boy was playing outside the temple when the accused arrived and killed him.

Verma and a scientific team had visited the spot after the incident to investigate the matter.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHUBANESWAR/UMERKOTE: In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly murdered a five-year-old boy in front of his father by smashing his head with a rock at Mendra village in Nabarangpur district on Thursday morning. The accused used the same rock to sever the victim’s hand and leg which he carried with him as he fled the spot. The accused Jal Santa (25) of Mendra village committed the gruesome murder of the minor Chandan Pujari near a Shiv temple within Dabugaon police limits. The victim’s father, Sanadhar Pujari, is a priest in the temple located atop a hill. Police said Santa arrived near the temple and threatened Pujari that he would kill him and his son. The child was standing near his father and the accused first attacked him with a rock. Pujari became unconscious on witnessing the brutal murder of his son right in front of his eyes. After regaining consciousness, he complained to the Dabugaon police station. The police launched a search operation and nabbed Santa within a few hours after he committed the heinous crime.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The accused had taken away the boy’s hand and leg with him after severing them. The body parts were recovered and the culprit has been detained. He has not been consistent during questioning,” said Nabarangpur SP Rohit Verma. He reportedly told the investigators he was furious as Pujari used to glare at him. “The locals were questioned to find out whether the accused is suffering from any mental health issues but nothing concrete was established. Pujari neither had any personal enmity nor any land dispute with him. A thorough investigation has been launched to ascertain the motive behind the murder,” said Verma. Sources said Pujari’s day started with his usual routine of performing rituals at the temple. Two villagers had accompanied him to the temple on the day. After a while, Chandan requested his family members to take him to his father. The victim’s grandfather then took him to Pujari who was at the temple. The minor boy was playing outside the temple when the accused arrived and killed him. Verma and a scientific team had visited the spot after the incident to investigate the matter. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp