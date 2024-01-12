Home States Odisha

Man kills five-year-old boy in front of father, chops off limbs in Odisha

The minor boy was playing outside the temple when the accused arrived and killed him. 

Published: 12th January 2024 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2024 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

knife, murder, death, stab

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/UMERKOTE: In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly murdered a five-year-old boy in front of his father by smashing his head with a rock at Mendra village in Nabarangpur district on Thursday morning. 

The accused used the same rock to sever the victim’s hand and leg which he carried with him as he fled the spot. The accused Jal Santa (25) of Mendra village committed the gruesome murder of the minor Chandan Pujari near a Shiv temple within Dabugaon police limits. The victim’s father, Sanadhar Pujari, is a priest in the temple located atop a hill.

Police said Santa arrived near the temple and threatened Pujari that he would kill him and his son. The child was standing near his father and the accused first attacked him with a rock. Pujari became unconscious on witnessing the brutal murder of his son right in front of his eyes. After regaining consciousness, he complained to the Dabugaon police station. The police launched a search operation and nabbed Santa within a few hours after he committed the heinous crime.

“The accused had taken away the boy’s hand and leg with him after severing them. The body parts were recovered and the culprit has been detained. He has not been consistent during questioning,” said Nabarangpur SP Rohit Verma. He reportedly told the investigators he was furious as Pujari used to glare at him. 

“The locals were questioned to find out whether the accused is suffering from any mental health issues but nothing concrete was established. Pujari neither had any personal enmity nor any land dispute with him. A thorough investigation has been launched to ascertain the motive behind the murder,” said Verma. 

Sources said Pujari’s day started with his usual routine of performing rituals at the temple. Two villagers had accompanied him to the temple on the day. After a while, Chandan requested his family members to take him to his father. The victim’s grandfather then took him to Pujari who was at the temple. The minor boy was playing outside the temple when the accused arrived and killed him. 

Verma and a scientific team had visited the spot after the incident to investigate the matter.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Nabarangpur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp