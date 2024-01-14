Nilagiri-Betnoti  line survey soon, says Vaishnaw

By Express News Service

BALASORE/BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday announced a new railway line between Nilagiri and Betnoti which will provide much-needed faster connectivity and reduce travel distance between Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts.

Dedicating the 18-km stretch of Gopinathpur (Nilagiri)-Balasore passenger railway line, the minister said survey for the proposed railway line will begin soon on priority. “The survey work for the Jaleswar-Chandaneswar new rail route has been completed and a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared. The line will be extended up to Digha in West Bengal. Once ready, both Nilagiri-Betnoti and Jaleswar-Chandaneswar lines will boost tourism and economy in the region,” he said.

Vaishnaw dedicating Gopinathpur (Nilagiri)-Balasore

passenger railway line on Saturday | Express

The minister also flagged off MEMU train between Gopinathpur Nilgiri to Balasore in South Eastern Railway division. Three pairs of MEMU passenger specials will run on a daily basis between the two stations from Sunday. The trains will have a total of eight coaches - six trailer coaches and two motor. All MEMU trains will stop at Sutei Badagaon station enroute.

The old railway track built between Balasore and Nilagiri in 1909 by the British was being used for transportation of granite and forest products to Kolkata. Later, it was abandoned and became almost defunct. In 2022, Vaishnaw had inspected the railway line following a request from former minister and Lok Sabha MP Pratap Sarangi and laid the foundation stone for making the line fit for running passenger trains.Addressing the gathering at Nilagiri, a lot of efforts are being made for the development of railways in the state. He assured that a railway over bridge will be constructed at Khantapada railway station soon.

In a separate function at Betnoti, the minister laid the foundation for a subway railway station and inaugurated a passenger reservation booking counter at Betnoti. Vaishnaw started his two-day Balasore visit by offering prayers at Khirachora Gopinath Temple in Remuna. He announced the Ministry of Railways will provide Rs 50 lakh for a rest house at the temple for the benefit of tourists.

