17 arrested for attack on cops in Korei

JAJPUR: At least 17 people including 12 women were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in the attack on a police team at Telenga village in Korei.

On Sunday, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Korei police station Rakesh Tripathy and his team were allegedly assaulted by villagers while recovering a stolen motorcycle from Telenga.

The IIC and another policeman sustained minor injuries in the attack.

A senior police officer said, “We have arrested 17 persons in this connection. The number of arrests is likely to increase as efforts are underway to nab other villagers involved in the incident.”

The 17 accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody.