27 tourism sites to be developed in Sundargarh at a cost of Rs 58.87 crore

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh district administration has sought in-principal approval of the Tourism department for taking up fresh infrastructure development of 27 identified and other tourist sites at a cost of over Rs 58.87 crore.
On March 13, Sundargarh collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan shot off a letter to the commissioner-cum-secretary of Tourism department and enclosed detailed project reports and cost estimates of phase-I projects. The collector also requested for sanction of over Rs 58.87 crore funds for the projects.
As per the plan, five each tourism development projects would be taken up in Bonai and Lahunipada blocks. Three projects would be taken up in Balishankara block. Similarly, funds have been sought for two each projects in Rourkela city, Sundargarh town and Rajgangpur, while one each project would be taken up in Lathikata, Bisra, Sundargarh Sadar, Tangarpali, Hemgir, Koida, Lefripada and Gurundia blocks.
The biggest among phase-I tourism projects is the development of TISCO pond at Rourkela for which the administration has sought over Rs 20.92 crore. Sources said the pond at the erstwhile quarry siding of TISCO is an abandoned deep quarry pit which is filled with water throughout the year. The location on a higher elevation near the government-run Panposh Sports Hostel has adequate space for development of recreational facilities and abundant potential to attract visitors.
The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) would execute the project comprising construction of roads, deck area and kiosks, pedestrian pathway, compound wall, landscaping, horticulture works, electrification and drainage system among other things.
This apart, development work for day tourism has been proposed on Durgapur hill in Rourkela city at a cost of over Rs 2.17 crore. The scenic Akshayshila site in Bisra block and another spot at Deodhar in Lahunipada too have been proposed for development for day tourism and eco tourism respectively.
Infrastructure development of Kendudihi Katta, a water body in Bonai block, has been proposed at a cost of Rs 9.49 crore. Similarly, the Baba Baneswar temple in Bonai will be developed at a cost of Rs 2.04 crore. In Balishankara, the Kanakunda canyon would see infrastructure development at a cost of about Rs 2.28 crore.
The Sundargarh forest division would develop Junagarh cave site in Hemgir at a cost of Rs 1.31 crore. Talsara dam in Balishankara would be developed by the Odisha Lift Irrigation Corporation at a cost of Rs 2.30 crore. The Rukura, Kansbahal and Pitamahal dams in Gurundia, Rajgangpur and Lathikata blocks respectively would also be developed by Rourkela Irrigation Division.