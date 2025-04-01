27 tourism sites to be developed in Sundargarh at a cost of Rs 58.87 crore

ROURKELA: The Sundargarh district administration has sought in-principal approval of the Tourism department for taking up fresh infrastructure development of 27 identified and other tourist sites at a cost of over Rs 58.87 crore.

On March 13, Sundargarh collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan shot off a letter to the commissioner-cum-secretary of Tourism department and enclosed detailed project reports and cost estimates of phase-I projects. The collector also requested for sanction of over Rs 58.87 crore funds for the projects.

As per the plan, five each tourism development projects would be taken up in Bonai and Lahunipada blocks. Three projects would be taken up in Balishankara block. Similarly, funds have been sought for two each projects in Rourkela city, Sundargarh town and Rajgangpur, while one each project would be taken up in Lathikata, Bisra, Sundargarh Sadar, Tangarpali, Hemgir, Koida, Lefripada and Gurundia blocks.

The biggest among phase-I tourism projects is the development of TISCO pond at Rourkela for which the administration has sought over Rs 20.92 crore. Sources said the pond at the erstwhile quarry siding of TISCO is an abandoned deep quarry pit which is filled with water throughout the year. The location on a higher elevation near the government-run Panposh Sports Hostel has adequate space for development of recreational facilities and abundant potential to attract visitors.