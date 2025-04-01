40-year-old man hacked to death in Koraput, previous enmity suspected

JEYPORE: A 40-year-old man was brutally hacked to death by unidentified miscreants near Banaguda square within Jeypore Sadar police limits in Koraput district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Padman Harijan, a resident of Phampuni village. Harijan was engaged as a daily wager at Sewa paper mill in Gaganpur village.

Sources said the murder took place at around 7 pm. After finishing his work in the mill, Harijan was returning home on a motorcycle when some unidentified miscreants intercepted him near Banaguda square. Without any provocation, they reportedly attacked him with swords.