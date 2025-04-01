40-year-old man hacked to death in Koraput, previous enmity suspected

JEYPORE: A 40-year-old man was brutally hacked to death by unidentified miscreants near Banaguda square within Jeypore Sadar police limits in Koraput district on Sunday evening.
The deceased was identified as Padman Harijan, a resident of Phampuni village. Harijan was engaged as a daily wager at Sewa paper mill in Gaganpur village.
Sources said the murder took place at around 7 pm. After finishing his work in the mill, Harijan was returning home on a motorcycle when some unidentified miscreants intercepted him near Banaguda square. Without any provocation, they reportedly attacked him with swords.
Harijan suffered multiple grievous injuries on his head, hand and other parts of the body and was killed instantly. The miscreants fled the spot immediately after committing the crime.
After some time, passersby spotted the mutilated body of Harijan and his bike lying nearby. On being informed, Jeypore Sadar police rushed to the spot and seized the body for postmortem.
Harijan’s family members alleged that he had a fight with some persons in Phampuni village a few months back. These villagers might have a hand in Harijan’s murder, they claimed.
Jeypore Sadar IIC Sachindra Pradhan said postmortem was carried out on the deceased’s body on Monday. Police have received information about involvement of two persons in the murder. Three police teams have been formed to nab the suspects who are absconding. Efforts are underway to arrest the accused soon and ascertain if any other person was involved in the crime, Pradhan added.