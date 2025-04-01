BJP leader Jayanarayan’s daughter sits through state song, stirs political controversy

SAMBALPUR: Subhashree Mishra, daughter of Sambalpur MLA and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra triggered a political controversy by staying seated during the recitation of Bande Utkala Janani, the state song, here on Sunday.
The Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) which accused the BJP of encouraging dynastic politics, criticised her behaviour. As per reports, Subhashree represented her father at the Antodaya Gruha Yojna function held in the G M University auditorium.
However, during the recital of Bande Utkala Janani, she and another aide of Mishra were seen sitting, while all others including district officials and BJP leaders stood in respect.
When questioned by the media after the event, Subhashree justified her act by saying it was a personal choice based on the Supreme Court’s ruling that no state anthem holds legal validity.
She defended her position by saying that she supported the identity of Koshal region. “If they sing Bande Odisha Janani instead of Bande Utkala Janani, I would definitely stand to pay respect,” she said.
The incident has sparked outrage in Sambalpur with BYJD criticising not only Subhashree’s act but also questioning her father’s decision to appoint her as his representative.
In a release issued on Monday, BYJD leaders slammed BJP’s alleged hypocrisy. “While BJP leaders frequently criticise Congress for dynasty politics, appointing Mishra’s daughter as his representative contradicts their claims.
Typically, an experienced party worker is given such a responsibility, but BJP’s preference for family ties will only push its leadership into darkness,” the statement read.