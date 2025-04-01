BJP leader Jayanarayan’s daughter sits through state song, stirs political controversy

SAMBALPUR: Subhashree Mishra, daughter of Sambalpur MLA and senior BJP leader Jayanarayan Mishra triggered a political controversy by staying seated during the recitation of Bande Utkala Janani, the state song, here on Sunday.

The Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) which accused the BJP of encouraging dynastic politics, criticised her behaviour. As per reports, Subhashree represented her father at the Antodaya Gruha Yojna function held in the G M University auditorium.

However, during the recital of Bande Utkala Janani, she and another aide of Mishra were seen sitting, while all others including district officials and BJP leaders stood in respect.