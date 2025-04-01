CM Mohan Majhi pays floral tributes to martyred Odia soldier

BHUBANESWAR/KEONJHAR : The mortal remains of martyred soldier from Keonjhar district Rajkishore Munda arrived at Bhubaneswar airport on Monday.
Munda, a havildar of the 6th battalion of the Bihar Regiment, belonged to Nuagaon village in Keonjhar Sadar block. He was killed in action at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on March 29.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid floral tributes soon after the body arrived at the airport. The martyr was given full state respect and the police gave a gun salute as per the protocol.
Expressing deep grief over his demise, the chief minister said that the people of Odisha and Keonjhar district will always remember his sacrifice in the service and protection of the motherland. Majhi conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.
The mortal remains were taken to Keonjhar and kept on the premises of the collectorate. A large number of retired army personnel, district administration officers and people paid their last respects. Later, the body of the martyr was taken to his ancestral village Nuagaon for the last rites.