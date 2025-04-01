CM Mohan Majhi pays floral tributes to martyred Odia soldier

BHUBANESWAR/KEONJHAR : The mortal remains of martyred soldier from Keonjhar district Rajkishore Munda arrived at Bhubaneswar airport on Monday.

Munda, a havildar of the 6th battalion of the Bihar Regiment, belonged to Nuagaon village in Keonjhar Sadar block. He was killed in action at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on March 29.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi paid floral tributes soon after the body arrived at the airport. The martyr was given full state respect and the police gave a gun salute as per the protocol.