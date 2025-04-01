Eid celebrated amid tight security in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated in Sambalpur amid tight security with significant deployment of police force on Monday.

The heavy police bandobast came in the wake of violence during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in 2023.

To prevent any untoward incident, 20 platoons of police force including six of CRPF and RAF were deployed across the city. Security measures were intensified in three sensitive areas - Zilla School chowk, Motijharan and Peer Baba chowk.

Following the Eid namaz, members of the Muslim community expressed gratitude to the locals and the district administration for ensuring a safe and peaceful celebration. They also prayed for continued peace and harmony in Sambalpur.

On Sunday evening, police accompanied by CRPF personnel conducted flag march to maintain peace and order. Official sources said security measures will be further enhanced in the coming days ahead of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

Meanwhile, preparations for Ram Navami celebration on April 6 are underway in full swing in Sambalpur. Addressing mediapersons, members of Shree Ram Janmotsav Samiti announced their plans for a grand procession. “The Ram Navami procession this year will be historic. More than the display of muscle, it will showcase our rich culture and heritage. We will ensure that the festival is celebrated peacefully,” they assured.