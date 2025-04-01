Kalahandi G9 bananas make entry into Dubai market

BHAWANIPATNA: In a significant development, G9 bananas from Kalampur in Kalahandi were exported to Dubai for the first time.

This initiative was carried out by Trilokeswar Farmer Producer Company (FPC) in collaboration with the Department of Horticulture and Palladium marketing agency. On Saturday, the marketing agency procured 12 tonne G9 variety bananas from farmer shareholders of Trilokeswar FPC-Smruti Ranjan Mund, Nilamani Lahajal, and Narayan Sahu.

The produce was transported from Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar to Dubai, marking the first international export of locally grown bananas from Kalahandi district.

With support from Trilokeswar FPC, Mahashakti Foundation, and NABARD, the farmer shareholders implemented new agricultural techniques to promote such banana cultivation.

The farmer producer group provided farmers with quality planting materials, organic fertilisers, training, and marketing support, significantly improving both produce quality and market value.

With assistance from NABARD and the Government of India, Trilokeswar FPC has developed a 150-acre banana cluster in Kalampur area of Kalahandi, proving as a major inspiration to other banana farmers.

The effort is expected to provide better market access to farmers, enhance their income, and place Kalahandi as a key hub for fruit exports.