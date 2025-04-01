KiiT-IS celebrates World Autism Awareness Week

BHUBANESWAR: KiiT International School (KiiT-IS) celebrated World Autism Awareness Week with the SEN Globe - a specialised wing for children with special needs on the campus - hosting a series of events for the students to raise awareness and foster inclusivity.
KIIT and KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, commended the efforts of parents and teachers working with differently-abled children.
“KiiT-IS has been running SEN Globe for the last 10 years, and we are proud of its success,” Samanta said while announcing plans to establish a dedicated campus for SEN Globe in the near future, given the growing demand for admissions.
Samanta also shared that the institutions have provided employment to 400 differently-abled individuals, alongside their 20,000-strong workforce.
A speech delivered by Rajeshwari Krishnamurthy, mother of Karthik Krishnamurthy, who was born with autism but has defied all odds to become a singer, was the highlight of the event. Sharing her journey, Rajeshwari urged parents of special children to be more accepting of those with autism, emphasising the importance of inclusivity in society.
KiiT-IS chairperson Mona Lisa Bal shared her thoughts on how Autism is not a disability but a special ability. “When provided with special care and therapy, they can outperform others and we at KiiT-IS are trying to provide it all for our special students,” Bal said. Principal Sanjay Suar also spoke.