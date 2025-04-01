KiiT-IS celebrates World Autism Awareness Week

BHUBANESWAR: KiiT International School (KiiT-IS) celebrated World Autism Awareness Week with the SEN Globe - a specialised wing for children with special needs on the campus - hosting a series of events for the students to raise awareness and foster inclusivity.

KIIT and KISS founder Dr Achyuta Samanta, commended the efforts of parents and teachers working with differently-abled children.

“KiiT-IS has been running SEN Globe for the last 10 years, and we are proud of its success,” Samanta said while announcing plans to establish a dedicated campus for SEN Globe in the near future, given the growing demand for admissions.