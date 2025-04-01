Migrant worker seeks rescue of minor daughter held captive in AP brick kiln

BHUBANESWAR : A migrant worker of Balangir has appealed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu to rescue his minor daughter who has allegedly been held captive at a brick kiln in the neighbouring state and made to work on behalf of her parents.

The labourer Margasira Bag, a resident of Dhatuk village in Balangir, said a labour sardar Sriram Bag of Raikhal village in the district had a year back lured him and five of his family members including his wife Padma Bag and nine-year-old daughter Amrita on the promise of good wages against work in a factory in Andhra Pradesh.

However on reaching the state, Sriram allegedly employed them at a brick kiln owned by one Apna Naidu in Maddi village, Vijayanagaram. The brick kiln owner allegedly made them work for 16 hours per day and the child was engaged in flipping bricks to dry.

Bag alleged that only in December last year, the family received `1.5 lakh as pending wages from the brick kiln owner. While working under difficult circumstances, Padma fell ill and when the brick owner refused to provide them medical aid or leave, Bag decided to bring her back to Balangir.

Although Naidu allowed him to take Padma home recently, he did not allow Amrita to accompany them. “With no other option, I had to leave Amrita in the care of my two other extended family members at the kiln. But they have now informed me that the kiln owner has employed my daughter to make bricks and also flip and collect them,” he alleged. The labourer has written letters to the CMs and Labour department officials, among others, seeking help in rescuing his daughter.