Nandankanan earns over Rs 25 crore in 2024-25 fiscal

BHUBANESWAR : The Nandankanan Zoological Park has witnessed record footfall of 39,52,097 visitors and generated revenue of `25.37 crore during the financial year 2024-25.

Of the total visitors, 37,71,980 visited the Nandankanan Zoological Park while 1,80,117 went to the State Botanical Garden, informed the NZP officials on Sunday. The visitors included 7,19,178 children and 793 tourists from abroad.