New excise policy in 15 to 20 days: Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR : Excise minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday said the state government will come out with the new Excise policy for 2025-26 within the next 15 to 20 days with an aim to strengthen the regulatory framework.

Harichandan said the preparation of the policy is in its concluding stages and will be announced after the approval of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

He said the excise policy has been extended for a month to ensure smooth regulation till the new new policy comes into effect. The revised guidelines will introduce significant changes aimed at strengthening the regulatory framework and address pressing concerns in the excise sector. The new regulations will be part of a broader push to modernise the sector, striking a balance between economic benefits and social responsibilities, he added.

The updated excise policy is expected to prioritise transparency and operational efficiency, aligning with the government’s ongoing efforts to streamline the system. The new framework promises to reshape the state’s approach to excise management in the coming months, he said.