Plus II results likely by mid-May, evaluation to cost around Rs 20 crore

BHUBANESWAR : The School and Mass Education department is planning to publish the results of the just-concluded annual Plus II final year examination 2025 by mid-May.

Officials of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), which conducts the annual higher secondary examination (AHSE) for the Plus II students, said evaluation of the answer sheets would begin from April 2. It would cost the CHSE around Rs 20 crore.

“While utmost transparency would be maintained during evaluation of answer scripts, steps are being taken to declare the result within 45 days,” they said.

The evaluation would be done in both online and offline modes in two phases, the first from April 2 to 14 and the second between April 16 and 28. The answer sheets will be evaluated in 128 zones that include 50 online and 78 offline zones. Around 16,000 teachers from different Plus II and degree colleges will be engaged in the evaluation exercise.