Plus II results likely by mid-May, evaluation to cost around Rs 20 crore

BHUBANESWAR : The School and Mass Education department is planning to publish the results of the just-concluded annual Plus II final year examination 2025 by mid-May.
Officials of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), which conducts the annual higher secondary examination (AHSE) for the Plus II students, said evaluation of the answer sheets would begin from April 2. It would cost the CHSE around Rs 20 crore.
“While utmost transparency would be maintained during evaluation of answer scripts, steps are being taken to declare the result within 45 days,” they said.
The evaluation would be done in both online and offline modes in two phases, the first from April 2 to 14 and the second between April 16 and 28. The answer sheets will be evaluated in 128 zones that include 50 online and 78 offline zones. Around 16,000 teachers from different Plus II and degree colleges will be engaged in the evaluation exercise.
Around 24 lakh answer sheets of arts, commerce, science and vocational streams will be evaluated in total, of which nine lakh answer sheets would be assessed online. “The nine lakh answer papers, each having around 32 pages, have already been scanned and uploaded to the cloud for the purpose,” a senior official from the CHSE said.
He said the council has also set up 30 coding zones where the answer scripts of the students are being scanned and bar-coded. “Except bar code, the teachers will not be able to know any other details of a student including his/her name during evaluation of the answer scripts,” he said.
The AHSE 2025 was underway from February 28 to March 27. As many as 3,93,618 students including 2,47,391 of arts, 1,14,980 of science, 25,826 of commerce and 5,721 of vocational education appeared for the AHSE 2025 in 1,276 examination centres across the state.