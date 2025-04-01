Purchase of handmade items a tribute to artisans’ dedication, says Governor

BHUBANESWAR : Every purchase of a handmade item is not just a transaction; it is a tribute to an artisan’s dedication, an investment in culture, and a pledge to sustain traditions for generations to come, said Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday.

He was addressing the concluding ceremony of Toshali National Crafts Mela, organised by Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts department.

The Governor highlighted India’s diverse handicraft traditions, from Odisha’s intricate silver filigree to Bihar’s timeless Madhubani paintings. He emphasised that these crafts are not just products but narratives of history, devotion and ingenuity. Stressing the importance of sustainability, Kambhampati noted that at a time when mechanised production dominates, handcrafted treasures remain symbols of authenticity and elegance.