Rath Yatra, Bali Jatra now in Sangeet Natak Akademi heritage list

BHUBANESWAR : Getting a step closer towards securing the UNESCO Intangible Heritage tag, Odisha’s Rath Yatra and Bali Jatra have been included in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Sangeet Natak Akademi under Ministry of Culture.

Terming the development as a proud moment for Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hoped for the UNESCO recognition for both the festivals.

“Delighted that Ratha Jatra & Bali Jatra, symbols of Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, have been listed in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage by Sangeet Natak Akademi. We look forward to their well-deserved recognition at UNESCO’s global stage,” he wrote on X.