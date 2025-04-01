Rath Yatra, Bali Jatra now in Sangeet Natak Akademi heritage list

BHUBANESWAR : Getting a step closer towards securing the UNESCO Intangible Heritage tag, Odisha’s Rath Yatra and Bali Jatra have been included in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH) of Sangeet Natak Akademi under Ministry of Culture.
Terming the development as a proud moment for Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hoped for the UNESCO recognition for both the festivals.
“Delighted that Ratha Jatra & Bali Jatra, symbols of Odisha’s rich cultural heritage, have been listed in the National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage by Sangeet Natak Akademi. We look forward to their well-deserved recognition at UNESCO’s global stage,” he wrote on X.
There has been a growing demand for their inclusion in UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, with Rath Yatra of Puri being the biggest festival in the cultural calendar of the state, and Cuttack’s Bali Jatra the biggest fair celebrating its maritime heritage.
The Ministry of Culture has appointed the Sangeet Natak Akademi, an autonomous organisation, as the nodal office for matters relating to the intangible cultural heritage including for preparation of the nomination dossier for the ‘Representative List’ of UNESCO. The Akademi maintains a National Inventory of ICH elements. Inclusion of the element in the National Inventory is a prerequisite for inclusion in the UNESCO’s Representative List of ICH. The Centre will now nominate one or two elements to the UN body for the recognition.
Srimandir chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) had recently submitted the nomination dossier to the ministry for UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity recognition for Rath Yatra of Shree Jagannath temple. Earlier, Culture minister Suryabanshi Suraj had informed the Assembly that the state government has initiated efforts to get the UNESCO recognition for Bali Jatra.
So far, the only intangible heritage element in UNESCO from Odisha is Mayurbhanj’s Chhau dance which was inscribed in 2010 along with two other styles of it from Saraikela and Purulia.
With inclusion of the two heritage elements in the Akademi’s intangible heritage list, it would make efforts towards the preservation and promotion of the traditions. Besides, the Akademi would provide financial assistance to artistes and institutions involved in their promotion and propagation.