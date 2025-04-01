State to construct 15K km roads in three years: Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan

BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government has planned to construct 15,000 km of roads in the next three years of which 6,500 km would be ready in 2025-26, Works minister Prithiviraj Harichandan informed on Monday.

Speaking to the media after a review meeting on major state and national highway road projects and bridges here, Harichandan said the proposed road projects would entail a cost of Rs 2 lakh crore.

This apart, he said, the government will introduce the Odisha State Highways Authority Bill-2025 in the current session of the Assembly to create an autonomous body to expedite the road projects in the state. The Bill had received assent of the state cabinet on March 21. The proposed authority will be created on the lines of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for execution of the state’s roads projects in time-bound manner.