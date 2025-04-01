Ten injured, house set afire during group clash in Banki

CUTTACK: At least 10 persons including two women were injured and a thatched house was set afire during a group clash at Banahara village within Banki police limits on Sunday night.

Police arrested five persons in this connection on Monday. Meanwhile, the injured persons were taken to Dampada CHC for treatment. Sources said the clash erupted over a three-year dispute regarding calculation of sale proceeds of cashew and mango grown in the village.

Villagers cultivate mangoes and cashew and the income generated from them is used to conduct the Astaprahari Nama Yagna every year.