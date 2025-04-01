Three days, three murders: Ganjam man killed in public glare

BERHAMPUR: Three brutal murders in Ganjam in a span of 72 hours have raised serious questions on the law and order situation in the district.

The latest killing was reported from Bada Bazaar area of Berhampur in the wee hours of Monday. A 34-year-old man, identified as Jagadish Panigrahi of Belagaon village, was brutally stabbed to death in full public view during Danda Nacha yatra at Jena street. The incident took place at around 2.30 am.

Sources said a fight broke out between Jagadish and Trinath Panigrahi, the organiser of Danda yatra. In a fit of rage, Trinath and his son Pradip stabbed Jagadish in the neck and other parts of his body with a knife. The victim sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said Jagadish and the father-son duo knew each other and they used to organise the Danda yatra together. But this year, Trinath and Pradip were organising the festival without Jagadish’s support.

A quarrel broke out between the victim and the accused over putting up the stage at a specific location. When the father-son duo did not agree to Jagadish’s demand, the latter became angry and hit Trinath’s head with a stone. On noticing his father being attacked, Pradip rushed to the scene with a kitchen knife and both of them stabbed Jagadish multiple times leading to his death.