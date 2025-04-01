Tigress Zeenat completes three months in enclosure

BHUBANESWAR : Recaptured after escaping the Similipal landscape in December, tigress Zeenat has now completed three months in enclosure in the tiger reserve.

With the tiger supplementation committee yet to take a decision on its rerelease into the wild, officials said the big cat is now spending time in Boma, a large enclosure in the core area of South Similipal in STR. The tigress was shifted to a two hectare enclosure, following its capture and shifting from Bankura district in West Bengal, on January 1.

Brought from the Tadoba landscape of Maharashtra as part of a tiger supplementation programme in Similipal, Zeenat was kept in a smaller enclosure of around one hectare in South Similipal for nearly two and half months after its recapture, and was relocated to Boma, a bigger enclosure of around nine hectare land a fortnight back.