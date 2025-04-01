VSSUT graduate’s death: Police arrest friend after two years

On March 11, 2023, then Sambalpur SP B Gangadhar citing the diatom test report had confirmed that the cause of death was drowning.

The diatom present in the water sample of the power channel was also found in the bone marrow of Chinmayee’s body, indicating that she was alive when she fell into the water.

However, family members had alleged foulplay claiming that Chinmayee was murdered by strangulation before being thrown into the power channel. They alleged involvement of Dey and another friend Mana Tudu in Chinmayee’s death.

Though police conducted lie detection tests on both Dey and Tudu on March 4, no substantial evidence emerged from the results. Subsequently, the police said a narco-analysis test would be conducted if necessary.

While the diatom test had ruled out any evidence of prior strangulation, police have now reopened the investigation following the high court’s direction and the persistent claims of Chinmayee’s family.