Agro-tourism boost for Kotia cluster of villages

He added that about 2,000 women from Kotia panchayat have been enlisted in the Subhadra Yojana. Vasan urged local people to approach the administration to avail various government schemes.

Earlier, the Utkal Divas was celebrated with much fanfare in Kotia panchayat, where political leaders, government officials and activists highlighted Odisha’s legitimate claim over the 21 disputed villages and called for the preservation of the state’s age-old geographical boundaries.

Koraput MLA Raghuram Machha, Pottangi MLA Ramchandra Kadam, and former MLA Jayram Pangi were present.

In recent times, Andhra Pradesh government agencies and politicla leaders have been active in bordering villages of Kotia, attempting to woo locals in Dhulipadar and Neradivalsa by offering government schemes.

No Utkal Divas celebration in Manikapatana

Meanwhile, Utkal Divas was not celebrated at the anganwadi centre in Manikapatana under Rayagada block in Gajapati district. Notably, there are two such centres at Manikapatana, which shares its border with Andhra Pradesh. While one centre is managed by the Odisha government, the other one was built by the AP government.

The villagers, inclined towards Telugu language, have been influenced by Andhra Pradesh’s proactive approach and its administration has implemented various welfare schemes but the Gajapati administration has not taken any steps to curb it.

The anganwadi run by AP reportedly offers better facilities than the Odisha centre, including daily servings of eggs and milk for children. Recently, AP authorities provided sweets and additional food items during Ugadi celebrations whereas Odisha authorities made no special arrangements for Utkal Divas at the centre.

While Manikapatana sarpanch Haribandhu Karji condemned AP’s interference, he acknowledged that Andhra Pradesh provides better facilities, especially in Anganwadi centres, than the Odisha government, attracting villagers to align with AP.