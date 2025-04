CUTTACK: The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) will be implemented in Odisha within the next two weeks, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Tuesday.

Addressing the state-level Odisha Divas function held for the first time at Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das’ birthplace in Satyabhamapur, Majhi said the scheme will transform the healthcare scenario by ensuing access to best of treatment and services for all sections, particularly the poor.

More than 3.52 crore people of the state will be able to get free treatment under the scheme across 29,000 hospitals in the country, he said.

“Earlier, only 900 hospitals were empanelled under BSKY by the previous BJD government. The Ayushman Vayo-Vandana Yojana will also be implemented soon, after which elderly people above the age of 70 years will be able to avail free healthcare services,” the chief minister said.