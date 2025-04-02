BJD flays exclusion of Dhanu Yatra & Sital Sasthi from cultural heritage list

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur unit of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday raised concern over exclusion of key cultural festivals from the Central government’s list of intangible cultural heritage.

Issuing a statement after Utkal Divas celebration, former minister and district BJD president Rohit Pujari highlighted the omission of two significant festivals of western Odisha - Bargarh’s Dhanu Yatra and Sambalpur’s Sital Sasthi Yatra - from the national list.

Expressing disappointment over exclusion of the two festivals, he said, “Inclusion of Puri Rath Yatra and Cuttack Balijatra in the intangible cultural heritage list is a welcome move. However, exclusion of Dhanu Yatra and Sital Sasthi Yatra is unfortunate for the people of western Odisha.”

Pujari said Dhanu Yatra is considered to be the largest open-air theatrical performance in the world, attracting visitors from across the globe every year. Similarly, Sital Sasthi Yatra in Sambalpur is an age-old celebration of the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It also draws devotees from around the world.

Criticising the BJP government for neglecting these two important events, he said the rich cultural heritage of western Odisha deserves the same recognition as other prominent festivals in the state. He urged Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj to recommend the inclusion of Dhanu Yatra and Sital Shasthi Yatra in the national list of intangible cultural heritage.

Pujari’s statement has sparked a debate about the representation of western Odisha with many locals expressing concern over the region’s cultural heritage being allegedly overlooked by the current BJP government.