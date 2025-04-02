Deficit rain puts Koraput mango plantation at risk

JEYPORE: Mango farmers in Koraput are facing severe crisis as flowering has been affected due to lack of rain.

According to sources, mango growers in Kundra, Borigumma, Nadnapur, Pottangi, Damantpur, Semiliguda, Laxmipur, Boipariguda, and Jeypore increased their cultivation area by nearly 5,000 acre under government schemes eyeing the annual production between May and July.

Adequate rain during second week of February to March is crucial for sustaining mango flowers for further growth.

Majority of mango trees depend on rainwater for flowering. As most of the mango cultivation is taken up in hilly and up land areas, it is not possible to water the trees manually.