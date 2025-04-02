Water kiosk relief in heat-hit Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to provide relief to residents reeling under scorching summer heat, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) inaugurated 53 drinking water kiosks across the city on Tuesday.

After hovering between 38 degrees C and 40 degree C for several days, the temperature touched 42 degrees C in Sambalpur on March 28, making life difficult for residents. With the city experiencing heatwave conditions earlier than usual, the SMC decided to open the water kiosks which are generally made operational after April 15 every year.

The kiosks have been strategically set up in high footfall areas such as the bus stand, Golebazar market, Khetrajpur, Dhanupali and other bustling streets. SMC commissioner Vedbhushan, who inaugurated the first kiosk at Kacheri chowk, said considering the unusually high temperatures early this summer, the kiosks have been made operational ahead of schedule. “We have also improved the kiosk structure to ensure the comfort of volunteers manning them. If required, more kiosks will be set up in the coming days,” he added.