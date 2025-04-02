Water kiosk relief in heat-hit Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to provide relief to residents reeling under scorching summer heat, the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) inaugurated 53 drinking water kiosks across the city on Tuesday.
After hovering between 38 degrees C and 40 degree C for several days, the temperature touched 42 degrees C in Sambalpur on March 28, making life difficult for residents. With the city experiencing heatwave conditions earlier than usual, the SMC decided to open the water kiosks which are generally made operational after April 15 every year.
The kiosks have been strategically set up in high footfall areas such as the bus stand, Golebazar market, Khetrajpur, Dhanupali and other bustling streets. SMC commissioner Vedbhushan, who inaugurated the first kiosk at Kacheri chowk, said considering the unusually high temperatures early this summer, the kiosks have been made operational ahead of schedule. “We have also improved the kiosk structure to ensure the comfort of volunteers manning them. If required, more kiosks will be set up in the coming days,” he added.
Besides, the WATCO is working on setting up temporary kiosks in areas where several Amrut Dhara drinking water points were demolished due to road expansion projects. It has also intensified maintenance of supply lines in localities facing acute water shortage. To facilitate quick response to water supply complaints, WATCO has been circulating helpline numbers including the Basudha toll-free number 1916 and its control room number 9078935123.
Meanwhile, the Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) has also announced its summer preparedness plan to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity. The discom has invested `1,280 crore in infrastructure upgrades, including 64 operational power transformers, 2,978 new distribution transformers and extensive maintenance of sub-stations and feeders. While additional linemen and maintenance workers have been deployed, power system control centres have come up at key locations. A disaster recovery plan is also in place to restore power within six hours of an outage.
With the temperature expected to rise further, various line departments are stepping up efforts to mitigate the impact of the searing heat and ensure that essential services remain unaffected for people of Sambalpur.