Youths with autism brew change & inclusion at city’s PECS Cafe

BHUBANESWAR: On the face of it, the PECS Cafe on CSM Tech campus at Patia here may appear like just another eatery in the block, serving delectable bites. But step inside and you will come across a group of enthusiastic young adults with autism brewing the idea of inclusion apart from putting food on your plates.

Helmed by Gargi Bhattacharya, the founder of Bhubaneswar-based Zain Foundation Trust, PECS Cafe is run entirely by four autistic youths - Tanmay Dalei, Saurav Das, Tanaya Leela Chaudhury and Reyan Ali (all in their 20s).

It all started with an aim to break the stereotype that people with developmental disabilities cannot fit into the mainstream. “Our idea was to spread awareness among people and at the same time, channelise the strength and skills of youths with developmental and intellectual disabilities,” Gargi said.

For the cafe space, the trust collaborated with CSM Technologies which also works for raising awareness on autism and creating an inclusive environment where the special youths can interact, learn and grow with their peers. CSM provided them an air-conditioned area to prepare the food besides the cafe space free of cost.