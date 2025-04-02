Youths with autism brew change & inclusion at city’s PECS Cafe

BHUBANESWAR: On the face of it, the PECS Cafe on CSM Tech campus at Patia here may appear like just another eatery in the block, serving delectable bites. But step inside and you will come across a group of enthusiastic young adults with autism brewing the idea of inclusion apart from putting food on your plates.
Helmed by Gargi Bhattacharya, the founder of Bhubaneswar-based Zain Foundation Trust, PECS Cafe is run entirely by four autistic youths - Tanmay Dalei, Saurav Das, Tanaya Leela Chaudhury and Reyan Ali (all in their 20s).
It all started with an aim to break the stereotype that people with developmental disabilities cannot fit into the mainstream. “Our idea was to spread awareness among people and at the same time, channelise the strength and skills of youths with developmental and intellectual disabilities,” Gargi said.
For the cafe space, the trust collaborated with CSM Technologies which also works for raising awareness on autism and creating an inclusive environment where the special youths can interact, learn and grow with their peers. CSM provided them an air-conditioned area to prepare the food besides the cafe space free of cost.
Initially, Gargi trained 13 youths and Tanmay, Saurav, Tanaya and Reyan picked up the skills faster. They were trained in social skills and a picture exchange communication system (PECS) to run the cafe, for close to a year. Gargi used picture cards to teach them how to cook, wear aprons, maintain hygiene, take orders, serve food, etc. For better communication and understanding, the cafe’s menu is picture-based and customers have to place orders through pictures of food items.
“At CSM, through the cafe, our special chefs interacted with around 300 employees which was a huge learning experience for both. While the former honed their skills in running the cafe, the latter learnt what autism is,” she said. The cafe’s menu includes tea, coffee, gupchup, masala mudhi, muffins, sandwiches, bread-jam and much more which involve minimal cooking.
Each dish is perpared with special attention towards perfection and taste, and served with love by the four.
Gargi said visitors to the cafe are also becoming aware and sensitive. “Even if the PECS chefs take a little longer to prepare the food items, given their ability level, people are ready to wait because they can now understand the former’s condition. That is the change we want to see,” she said.
The cafe operates from the CSM office twice a week, on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and on Sunday, it is open at the Zain Foundation office in Baramunda.
Meanwhile, the PECS Cafe team has curated a special ‘Blue’ menu to celebrate World Autism Day on Wednesday. With colour blue being associated with autism awareness, they have decided to prepare a menu of blue-coloured snacks for everyone visiting the cafe on Zain Foundation Trust premises.
The trust will also host an open mic event for parents of autistic children who will speak about their experiences.