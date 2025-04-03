Angul villagers celebrate 21st day of elephant calf’s birth

ANGUL: In a heartwarming message of conservation, residents of Gurunga village under Angul block on Tuesday celebrated “ekoisia” (21st day) of an elephant calf born on the outskirts of their village.

For years, the residents have been dedicated to protecting wildlife and preserving the forests surrounding Gurunga.

On March 12, an elephant gave birth near the village. Initially, a herd of six elephants was present but they dispersed before the birth and the villagers gathered in large numbers to witness the rare event.

According to Arun Naik, a resident of the village, the mother elephant took her newborn calf into the nearby jungle shortly after giving birth. Villagers managed to capture photographs of the moment.

They also decided to hold a traditional 21-day celebration, according to Hindu customs. The rituals, including Trinath Mela, Yajna (sacred fire ceremony), and other rituals, were performed on Tuesday, praying for the calf’s long life. Presuming the calf to be male, the villagers named him Budhaditya.

The celebration also included a grand feast, with villagers and people from neighbouring areas joining in the festivities. Currently, the mother and calf are camping in Mandargiri forest but occasionally visit Gurunga village, much to the delight of the locals, Naik said.

Angul Sadar range officer Hargobind Naik acknowledged the celebration and praised the villagers for their love and commitment to wildlife conservation.