Following the Supreme Court order to the state government to recover full cost of the minerals (iron ore and manganese) extracted without environment clearance (EC) or forest clearance (FC) or both from defaulting lease holders, the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) set up by the apex court assessed the compensation amount to Rs 19,174.38 crore from 131 miners to be recovered retrospectively from 2000-01 and in its January 17, 2018 report recommended for collection of the amount.

Scrutiny of records of the director, mines and geology, revealed that, as of December 2017, 82 out of 131 mining lease holders, had paid Rs 8,289.87 crore against the total demand, leaving the balance of Rs 10,884.51 crore unrecovered.

Following further directions of the Supreme Court to take coercive action to recover the unpaid dues from the defaulting mining lease holders, the director of steel and mines, intimated the collectors of Sundargarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj to initiate the process for institution of certificate cases under the Odisha Public Demand Recovery (OPDR) Act, 1962. After initiation of the certificate cases, another Rs 7,371.12 crore had been recovered, along with interest, for delayed payment as of January 2023.

“The department had not taken any effective step like attachment of the whole or any part of the immovable properties belonging to the certificate-debtors, to recover the balance amount of Rs 3,966.34 crore (with interest), although six years had been lapsed,” the report said.