BALASORE: At least 20 Class IX students were allegedly assaulted by their seniors for refusing to clean their rooms in the hostel of Banabhuin Government High School in Nilagiri here on Tuesday.

After a video of the alleged attack went viral on social media, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Nilagiri Pramod Mallick and additional district welfare officer Sailendra Satpathy on Wednesday visited the hostel to investigate the incident.

Sources said the incident took place when some Class X students asked the victims to clean their hostel rooms. When the Class IX students refused, the seniors became furious and allegedly attacked them with bamboo sticks. The junior students reportedly suffered minor injuries on their hands and backs.

Headmistress of the school Itishree Rout refuted the allegations of assault and claimed the senior students had advised the juniors to maintain cleanliness for a hygienic environment. She described the incident as an “the seniors’ affectionate gesture towards their younger brothers” rather than an act of violence.

The SDPO said investigation is underway and a report will be submitted to the district administration soon.