CUTTACK: A discussion on ‘Pranab, My Father: A Daughter Remembers’, a memoir of the late President Pranab Mukherjee by his daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee was held at the Odisha State Foundation Day celebration by Nandini Satpathy Memorial Trust in Cuttack on Tuesday.

Chairman of the trust Suparno Satpathy and Mukherjee paid respects to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Nandini Satpathy, and discussed the book.

“My father’s wish was that his daughter should publish a book based on his diaries. I have just followed his wishes. It is an honour and a privilege for me to be discussing my book here and that too on a day when Odisha’s foundation as a separate state is being celebrated,” Mukherjee said.