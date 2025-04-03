Mystery shrouds death of infant in custody of Child Welfare Committee

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 26-day-old baby in custody of the child welfare committee (CWC) of Jagatsinghpur died under mysterious circumstances on Wednesday.

The newborn boy was handed over to the CWC by his 25-year-old mother Sumitra Behera of Nagpur village within Balikuda police limits in the second week of March.

Sumitra had refused to hand over her newborn to her husband and in-laws alleging that they subjected her to domestic violence. Since then, the infant was in the child care institution (CCI).

The baby’s father and Sumitra’s husband Chabbi Behera of Sansola in Cuttack alleged that his son died due to negligence of CWC authorities.

“I had repeatedly approached the CWC officials to get access to my son but was denied permission. I was not even allowed to see my son. When I went to meet the CWC authorities again today, they told me that my son had died. This is shocking and heartbreaking,” said Chabbi.