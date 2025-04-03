Paradip port records 150 MMT cargo handling in 2024-25, retains top spot

PARADIP: Paradip Port achieved a milestone by joining the 150 million metric tonne (MMT) club and maintaining its top position in cargo handling among India’s major ports by recording 150.41 MMT cargo in 2024-25.

Paradip Port Authority (PPA) continues to lead in cargo handling across both major and non-major ports on India’s eastern coast despite facing market challenges, including reduced demand for iron ore exports and coking coal imports.

Several system improvement measures introduced by the port this year have driven this growth. Coastal cargo handling now makes up 42.36 per cent of total cargo volume, showing 7.65 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth and reaching 63.71 MMT. This achievement makes PPA the leading major port in India for coastal shipping.

Container cargo volume grew by 111 per cent, while flux volume increased by 32 per cent compared to the previous year. The port also set a new record in rail traffic during the last fiscal. The number of railway rakes handled by PPA increased by 5.32 per cent reaching 22,818, while total rail-borne traffic grew by 3.21 per cent, reaching 81.01 MMT, the highest among all Indian major ports. The port further made history by launching EXIM container traffic, handling 12,711 TEUs last fiscal year. It also maintained its top position in berth productivity at 34,283 MT per day per berth.

Among terminal operators at the port, Kalinga International Coal Terminal Pvt Ltd recorded 15.18 per cent growth, while Paradip East Quay Cargo Terminal Pvt Ltd achieved 12.53 per cent growth, both reaching their highest-ever cargo volumes. Major expansion projects are in progress, including the 25 MMTPA western dock project being executed by JPPL, with the first phase expected to be completed by 2026. Plans for a new green hydrogen/ammonia export terminal are also being developed.

PPA chairman P L Haranadh congratulated the entire team, including exporters, importers, officers, staff unions, private operators, stevedores, and shipping agents for their contributions to this achievement.