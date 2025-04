Highlighting the origin of Hanuman Jayanti procession in 1987, the BJP MLA said an attack on a small procession led to the formation of Hanuman Jayanti Samanwaya Samiti. Since then, the event has become a significant occasion for the people of Sambalpur and a symbol of devotion, resistance and unity.

Mishra also raised concerns about the presence of illegal immigrants in the city, claiming that over 10,000 Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators are residing in Sambalpur Municipal Corporation area. “They have encroached on public spaces in the city. These groups are responsible for the rising crime and illegal activities such as drug trafficking, gambling and extortion. They control scrap business, garages and meat shops. At least 3,000 cattle are slaughtered every month because of them. They are behind 20 per cent of the crimes in the city,” he alleged.

The MLA said the Hanuman Jayanti Samanwaya Samiti is actively working to raise public awareness about the infiltrators and pressurise administration to take legal action against them.

On April 6, the city will celebrate the Ram Navami festival at various temples followed by a massive motorcycle rally. The celebration will culminate on April 14 with a grand Hanuman Jayanti procession involving different groups from all localities of the city. The procession will also witness performance by different Akhada committees of the city.

Mishra said, “We are a peace loving community. We will ensure that the peace and harmony of Sambalpur is not disrupted in anyway.”