Bagchi Sri Shankara cancer centre to start Bone Marrow Transplant from April 15

BHUBANESWAR: The Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Centre and Research Institute (BSSCCRI) on Thursday announced its plans to expand its facilities with the commencement of a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) unit and a 300-room long-stay accommodation for patients.
The 750-bed super specialty cancer hospital built on 22 acre land given free of cost by the state government at Info Valley on the outskirts of the city has successfully treated over 5,000 cancer patients in its first year of operations.
Managing trustee of Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation Dr BS Srinath said equipped with cutting-edge transplant technology and specialised medical teams, the BMT unit will provide high-quality care from April 15.
“The unit is set to become a lifeline for patients suffering from blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. With 10 dedicated BMT suites and 10 high dependency wards, the hospital aims to conduct up to 200 bone marrow transplants every year,” he said.
The BMT unit has been designed with state-of-the-art isolation units and stringent infection control measures to ensure patient safety. It aims at making world-class cancer treatment affordable, especially for patients from Odisha and neighbouring states who previously had to travel long distances for specialised care.
“The unit will reduce dependency on international medical facilities, making life-saving treatment more accessible and cost-effective. The packages here will be available at least 40 per cent less than the current market price,” said director-academic Dr Bidhu K Mohanti.
Recognising the difficulties faced by cancer patients from remote areas, BSSCCRI has set up a 300-room long-stay facility on its premises for safe, comfortable, and affordable accommodation for patients and their caregivers. While 100 air-conditioned rooms will be operational from April 16, the remaining 200 rooms are set for completion by September.
Director Dr Lalatendu Sarangi said plans are also afoot to construct a state-of-the-art academic and research institute with advanced research laboratories dedicated to molecular oncology, genetic cancer studies, and innovative treatment approaches.
“The institute will offer specialised training to next generation oncologists, researchers and healthcare professionals. It will collaborate with national and international cancer institutes, driving global advancements in oncology research and treatment. A global conference will be hosted in October in collaboration with Mayo Clinic,” he added.