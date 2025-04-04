Bagchi Sri Shankara cancer centre to start Bone Marrow Transplant from April 15

BHUBANESWAR: The Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Centre and Research Institute (BSSCCRI) on Thursday announced its plans to expand its facilities with the commencement of a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) unit and a 300-room long-stay accommodation for patients.

The 750-bed super specialty cancer hospital built on 22 acre land given free of cost by the state government at Info Valley on the outskirts of the city has successfully treated over 5,000 cancer patients in its first year of operations.

Managing trustee of Sri Shankara Cancer Foundation Dr BS Srinath said equipped with cutting-edge transplant technology and specialised medical teams, the BMT unit will provide high-quality care from April 15.

“The unit is set to become a lifeline for patients suffering from blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma. With 10 dedicated BMT suites and 10 high dependency wards, the hospital aims to conduct up to 200 bone marrow transplants every year,” he said.

The BMT unit has been designed with state-of-the-art isolation units and stringent infection control measures to ensure patient safety. It aims at making world-class cancer treatment affordable, especially for patients from Odisha and neighbouring states who previously had to travel long distances for specialised care.