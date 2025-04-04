DGP reviews security ahead of festivals

SAMBALPUR: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania on Thursday visited Sambalpur to review the security preparations for the upcoming festivals including Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.

Khurania held a meeting with all the SPs of the Northern range and took stock of the law and order situation in the region. With Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti around the corner, he discussed security measures to ensure peaceful celebration of the festivals.

Addressing mediapersons after the review meeting, the DGP said there was a time when 21 districts of Odisha were affected by Maoist menace. The number has now come down to seven.

“Acting on the direction of the union home minister, we are working towards completely eradicating Naxalism by March 2026. All necessary efforts are being made in this direction. Anti-Maoist operations are underway in the Northern range. Intensive combing operations are also being carried out in the bordering areas of Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.”