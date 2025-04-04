Koraput-Sunabeda stretch of NH-26 traffic to be diverted to address traffic woes

JEYPORE: The district administration is considering diverting traffic on the Koraput-Sunabeda stretch of NH-26 to address frequent traffic jams caused by ongoing road renovation work.

The widening and development of the NH-26 stretch between Koraput and Sunabeda began a year ago but has been progressing at a sluggish pace due to delays by the contracting agencies. As a result, the highway often experiences severe traffic congestion, with vehicles trapped at construction sites for hours.

The situation worsens during even mild rainfall, as certain portions of the road become muddy and slippery, further obstructing the smooth flow of traffic on this crucial route. In the past week alone, three major traffic jams have been reported between Koraput and Sunabeda due to ongoing works.

Koraput collector V Keerthi Vasan on Thursday said officials are making hectic efforts to complete the project. He further said congestion primarily occurs at a section of the highway passing between two hills, where reconstruction work is underway. However, the problem will be resolved once the drainage system is completed.

“In the meantime, the administration is considering diverting heavy vehicles to ease traffic congestion after discussions with the police,” Vasan added.

The NH-26, which connects Visakhapatnam to Raipur, serves as a vital lifeline for Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, with over 5,000 vehicles plying the route daily.