Man poses as fictitious ‘son’ of dead man for land fraud, arrested

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police has made another arrest in connection with the land scam, just days after uncovering the scandal that led to the arrest of five persons, including district sub-registrar.

The latest arrest of Srikanta Munda is linked to forgery and fraudulent deal involving one of the previous accused, Venkat Balaji Patra, who has been identified as a major land shark.

The case came to light after 56-year-old Bandhu Munda of Gengutipali lodged a complaint with Sambalpur Town police on Wednesday. His ancestral property of 4.16 acre was illegally acquired through forged documents. Bandhu stated that he is one of the recorded tenants of the plot. His grandfather, Birsa Munda, had three sons including his father Chanku Munda and uncles Budhu and Malli munda.