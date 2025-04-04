No financial constraint for development of state: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

JAGATSINGHPUR: The BJP government is committed to the development of the state by implementing various projects rather than merely signing MoUs, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Zilla Mahotsav ‘Kallol’ here on Thursday.

Addressing the public at the event, Majhi said the government has no shortage of funds as Odisha has a surplus budget. Therefore, there are no financial hurdles in implementing development projects in the state including Jagatsinghpur district.

“Ours is a people’s government which listens to the demands raised by elected representatives and the public. We have prioritised the demands of the people, and that is why the government has not only announced the establishment of a medical college in Jagatsinghpur but also allocated funds for its construction,” he said.