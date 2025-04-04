No financial constraint for development of state: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

JAGATSINGHPUR: The BJP government is committed to the development of the state by implementing various projects rather than merely signing MoUs, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Zilla Mahotsav ‘Kallol’ here on Thursday.
Addressing the public at the event, Majhi said the government has no shortage of funds as Odisha has a surplus budget. Therefore, there are no financial hurdles in implementing development projects in the state including Jagatsinghpur district.
“Ours is a people’s government which listens to the demands raised by elected representatives and the public. We have prioritised the demands of the people, and that is why the government has not only announced the establishment of a medical college in Jagatsinghpur but also allocated funds for its construction,” he said.
The CM also said despite having one of the highest literacy rates in the state, Jagatsinghpur does not have a government degree college. He announced that a government degree college would be opened in the district this year.
Majhi said Alaka river, which is considered the lifeline of Jagatsinghpur, faces several issues including encroachment, pollution and blocked water flow leading to its depletion. He sought cooperation of the public for the river’s restoration. The CM also announced to set up a textile park in Tirtol.
“I am happy to attend the Zilla Mahotsav of Jagatsinghpur which provides an excellent platform to promote the district’s art and culture. The support of local population is crucial for development of the district,” he said.
He also highlighted the immense contribution of Sarala Das to Odia culture, as well as the achievements of other eminent personalities of Jagatsinghpur including Pran Krushna Parija and Pratibha Ray. Earlier in the day, the CM celebrated the district’s 34th foundation day by cutting the traditional ‘Poda Pitha’.
Among others, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Industries Minister Sampad Swain, local MLA Amarendra Das, Zilla Parishad president Manoj Bhoi and Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal attended the event.