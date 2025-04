BARIPADA: The court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) of Baripada in Mayurbhanj on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old man to three years imprisonment for poaching a wild pig in Similipal wildlife sanctuary.

Basing on forensic examination of seized wild pig meat along with official reports and statements from forest personnel, CJM Debasish Mohanty sentenced Hari Naik to three years in jail. The accused was a resident of Kashikundala village under Udala police limits in the district.

Public prosecutor RK Das said that Naik hunted a wild pig in Similipal wildlife sanctuary on May 16, 2021. Forest personnel, during search, discovered 10 kg of wild pig meat the accused had packed after killing the animal within the protected area.

Naik was arrested on May 17 after interrogation and produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody. A case was registered against him under Section 51(I), (C) of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.