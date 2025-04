BARIPADA: In a horrifying incident, Class VI student of an SC and ST Development (SSD) department-run residential school in Mayurbhanj’s Basipitha was allegedly brutally tortured - his hands tied and slashed with blades - by seniors after he reported their alcohol consumption in the hostel to the headmaster.

The incident took place on February 15 but came to light after the 13-year-old boy refused to return to the hostel. He had fallen sick and come home where he even made a suicide bid.

The victim was a student of Basipitha SSD High School under Khunta police limits. According to the FIR filed on Wednesday by victim’s father Manoranjan Behera, the school headmaster was seized of the matter but did not act against the erring students on the grounds that it would sully the image of the institution. Behera is a resident of Bhugudakata village under Bhanjpur police station.

On February 13, two days before the incident, the boy heard some noise on the roof of the hostel at around 9 pm.

When he went there, he found a group of senior consuming alcohol. The next day, he reported the matter to the headmaster who sent him back to the hostel, the complaint said.

The next day, the seniors called the boy to room no 5 of the hostel where his hands were tied to an iron rod and they rained blows and kicks on him. The complaint said they used shaving blades to inflict cut injuries on the boy and even rubbed salts on the wounds. This continued for four hours from 12.30 pm till 4.30 pm in the room locked from inside. The seniors also threatened to kill him and his parents if he disclosed the incident to anyone.